A Home-Going service for REV BARBARA VIRGINIA NORFORD, beloved wife of the late Charles Norford Jr, daughter of the late Israel Franklin and Nellie T. Smith, loving mother to Sharrel Howes, Deacon Dr Derek Norford (Carolyn), Rev Donald Norford (Cheryl-Ann) and Rev. Shirleta Lawrence, sister to Gloria Burch, Eileen Jackson, the late Olive Raynor, Leroy, Ismay and Earl Smith, Dorothy McLaughlin, Leon Smith, Lucille Butterfield and Mary Brewster, in her 84th year, of 16 Field View Lane, Pembroke will be held at The New Testament Church of God, Heritage Worship Centre on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11am.Interment will follow the service at Pembroke Parish Cemetery. Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Augustus Funeral Home on Friday, January 3, 2019 from 7.30pm â€" 9pm, also at The New Testament Church of God, Heritage Worship Centre on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10am â€" 10.50am.Lovingly remembered by grandchildren: Sherie (Alton) Wilson, Shamir Howes, Andrea Norford, TimmarÃ© Lawrence, Donnae Norford, Kennisha (Vivian) Young; great- grandchildren: Trinity, Maasai, Majesty and Victory Wilson, Kierrah Mallory, Chrishun McLean, Le'Asia Young; in-laws: Rev Dr Dorothy Tuzo, Evangelist Mildred Hodgson, Carolyn Brown, Henry Brewster and Late Viola Brown; nieces: Linda Hodgson, Kennelyn Butterfield, Lucille Stovell, and Sheila Smith; nephews: Kenneth Butterfield and other nieces and nephews; godchildren: Henrietta Bean, Luanne Joell, Quilton Joell, Oneka Smith, Charmaine Robinson, Jonathan Allers and Michael Joynes Jr; special friends: Mother Ruby Smith, Mother Quillard Joell, Judy Fubler, Gayna Joynes and children, Rev Judy Webb, Pastor Blanche Burchall, Rev Carolyn Amstrong, Pastor Gladstone and Lady Zina Thompson, Pastor David and Lady Winsome Lambe, Rev Kay Jones, Mother Eloise Talbot, Mae Deshields, Sherlyn Jones, and NTCOG. AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Rev Barbara Virginia Norford.



A Home-Going service for REV BARBARA VIRGINIA NORFORD, beloved wife of the late Charles Norford Jr, daughter of the late Israel Franklin and Nellie T. Smith, loving mother to Sharrel Howes, Deacon Dr Derek Norford (Carolyn), Rev Donald Norford (Cheryl-Ann) and Rev. Shirleta Lawrence, sister to Gloria Burch, Eileen Jackson, the late Olive Raynor, Leroy, Ismay and Earl Smith, Dorothy McLaughlin, Leon Smith, Lucille Butterfield and Mary Brewster, in her 84th year, of 16 Field View Lane, Pembroke will be held at The New Testament Church of God, Heritage Worship Centre on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11am.Interment will follow the service at Pembroke Parish Cemetery. Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Augustus Funeral Home on Friday, January 3, 2019 from 7.30pm – 9pm, also at The New Testament Church of God, Heritage Worship Centre on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10am – 10.50am.Lovingly remembered by grandchildren: Sherie (Alton) Wilson, Shamir Howes, Andrea Norford, Timmaré Lawrence, Donnae Norford, Kennisha (Vivian) Young; great- grandchildren: Trinity, Maasai, Majesty and Victory Wilson, Kierrah Mallory, Chrishun McLean, Le'Asia Young; in-laws: Rev Dr Dorothy Tuzo, Evangelist Mildred Hodgson, Carolyn Brown, Henry Brewster and Late Viola Brown; nieces: Linda Hodgson, Kennelyn Butterfield, Lucille Stovell, and Sheila Smith; nephews: Kenneth Butterfield and other nieces and nephews; godchildren: Henrietta Bean, Luanne Joell, Quilton Joell, Oneka Smith, Charmaine Robinson, Jonathan Allers and Michael Joynes Jr; special friends: Mother Ruby Smith, Mother Quillard Joell, Judy Fubler, Gayna Joynes and children, Rev Judy Webb, Pastor Blanche Burchall, Rev Carolyn Amstrong, Pastor Gladstone and Lady Zina Thompson, Pastor David and Lady Winsome Lambe, Rev Kay Jones, Mother Eloise Talbot, Mae Deshields, Sherlyn Jones, and NTCOG. AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Rev Barbara Virginia Norford. Published in The Royal Gazette from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020

