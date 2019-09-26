AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of MRS BARBRA LUCILLE "LUCY" WALKER, wife of the late Howard Walker, daughter of the late Nestor and Mary Matthie, loving mother to Darrin Walker, Brenda Burgess, Maxine Scott, Verna-Lee Ramsey; sister to Reggie Matthie, Muriel Richardson, the late Nestor, Frankie, Edward Matthie, Winnie Street, Joan Matthie, in her 88th year, of 13 Abbot's Cliff Road, Hamilton Parish. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019