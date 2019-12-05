Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barrington Kinsley "Barry" Bassett. View Sign Obituary

Barrington 'Barry' Kinsley BassettJan. 5th 1946 - Aug.14th 2019We regret to announce the death of Mr. Barrington 'Barry' Bassett formally of Bermuda. At the time of his untimely passing, Barry was residing in Florida, U.S.A.Barry was born in Sandys Parish and was the son of Ms. Maude Bassett of Camp Road, Southampton and Mr. Arnold Bassett (deceased). His younger brother, Howard, pre-deceased him four years ago.In his early years, Barry attended West End Primary School and the Berkeley Institute, until he went off to the U.K. to attend the Hartsdown Secondary, in Kent, U.K.Upon graduation at the age of 17, he began work in London, after successfully passing examinations in the areas of U.K. Customs and Excise training. Barry worked in the Customs Department in London for approximately four years, before he returned home to Bermuda, where he continued in his profession, working as a Bermuda Customs Officer.A young American beauty, vacationing in Bermuda, got his attention and shortly thereafter, he went off to New Jersey to marry that lovely young lady, Dorothy Lovett. Barry resided there, raising a family â€" and became the proud father of Syronda, a beautiful baby daughter, who remained the 'apple of his eye' until he passed. She survives him, and is the mother of Barry's only grandson, Carron, who Barry was very fond of, and was very close to. Barry had Carron spend many summers with him in Florida and had the privilege of attending his graduation from high school, this past June. Barry changed professions when he moved to New Jersey and entered the Essex County Penal System, becoming a Senior Officer. When his mother once visited him in New Jersey, he come home in uniform and his mother says 'I was so shocked to see him wearing a gun'!Upon his retirement from the prison system, Barry moved to Florida, from where he visited his mother each year, to help her celebrate her birthdays. His most recent visit in May, was to celebrate her special 100th birthday celebration. He was joined by many family members and a host of friends, along with a visit from the Premier and a congratulatory card from non - other than Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth 11.In addition to his daughter, Syronda and grandson Carron, Barry also had a daughter Alexis, who pre deceased him. He is survived by his mother Maude, a sister Gloria Blythe, who resides in Washington State; he was predeceased by a brother, Sheldon Burchall; sisters-in-law, Sharon Bassett and Patricia Burchall; nephews and nieces along with a host of cousins, family members, former colleagues of the Bermuda Customs Dept., and many, many friends.May his soul rest in peaceLovingly submitted by his mother.



Barrington 'Barry' Kinsley BassettJan. 5th 1946 - Aug.14th 2019We regret to announce the death of Mr. Barrington 'Barry' Bassett formally of Bermuda. At the time of his untimely passing, Barry was residing in Florida, U.S.A.Barry was born in Sandys Parish and was the son of Ms. Maude Bassett of Camp Road, Southampton and Mr. Arnold Bassett (deceased). His younger brother, Howard, pre-deceased him four years ago.In his early years, Barry attended West End Primary School and the Berkeley Institute, until he went off to the U.K. to attend the Hartsdown Secondary, in Kent, U.K.Upon graduation at the age of 17, he began work in London, after successfully passing examinations in the areas of U.K. Customs and Excise training. Barry worked in the Customs Department in London for approximately four years, before he returned home to Bermuda, where he continued in his profession, working as a Bermuda Customs Officer.A young American beauty, vacationing in Bermuda, got his attention and shortly thereafter, he went off to New Jersey to marry that lovely young lady, Dorothy Lovett. Barry resided there, raising a family â€" and became the proud father of Syronda, a beautiful baby daughter, who remained the 'apple of his eye' until he passed. She survives him, and is the mother of Barry's only grandson, Carron, who Barry was very fond of, and was very close to. Barry had Carron spend many summers with him in Florida and had the privilege of attending his graduation from high school, this past June. Barry changed professions when he moved to New Jersey and entered the Essex County Penal System, becoming a Senior Officer. When his mother once visited him in New Jersey, he come home in uniform and his mother says 'I was so shocked to see him wearing a gun'!Upon his retirement from the prison system, Barry moved to Florida, from where he visited his mother each year, to help her celebrate her birthdays. His most recent visit in May, was to celebrate her special 100th birthday celebration. He was joined by many family members and a host of friends, along with a visit from the Premier and a congratulatory card from non - other than Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth 11.In addition to his daughter, Syronda and grandson Carron, Barry also had a daughter Alexis, who pre deceased him. He is survived by his mother Maude, a sister Gloria Blythe, who resides in Washington State; he was predeceased by a brother, Sheldon Burchall; sisters-in-law, Sharon Bassett and Patricia Burchall; nephews and nieces along with a host of cousins, family members, former colleagues of the Bermuda Customs Dept., and many, many friends.May his soul rest in peaceLovingly submitted by his mother. Published in The Royal Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019

