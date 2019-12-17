Bayard Hedley Furbert Sr.

  • "Hedley we pray for you and the family as you grieve your..."
    - Jude Wescom
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
  • "Troy & Family, My heartfelt condolences on the passing of..."
    - Sheila Aguiar
  • "To the Family you have my condolences, May Father..."
  • "Tiny and family, I express to you my deepest condolences..."
    - The Hon. Patricia Gordon-Pamplin, J.P., M.P.
D.H. Augustus & Sons Funeral Home
5 Elliott Street
Hamilton, Bermuda
HM 10
(441)-292-5251
AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Mr Bayard Hedley Furbert Sr, beloved husband of Marilyn "Tiny" Furbert; father to Donald, Warren (Alryta), Bayard Hedley Jr, and Troy (Juanita) Furbert, Antoinette (Allan) Simmons; brother to Carolyn Smith, Maxine (Junior) Raynor, Lennis Furbert, the late Raymond "Sixty" and late Noel "Spook" Furbert, son of the late Gerald "J" Bean and late Constance Furbert, in his 78th year, of #3 Hayden Park, #4 Hayden Drive, Sandys. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019
