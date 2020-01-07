Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice Angela De Silva. View Sign Obituary

Beatrice Angela De Silva of Southampton died unexpectedly on November 11, 2019, while visiting family in the United States. She was 76 years old. She is predeceased by beloved husband, Frank De Silva. Born to Antonio and Mary Rebello, she is survived by brother Philip Rebello (Mary). Her surviving children are Richard Whitehouse (Pam), Deborah Buckley (Bob), and Daron Whitehouse, (Heidi). Bea's stepchildren are Frank De Silva Jr (Tracy), Anthony De Silva (Marilyn), Judy Rego Souza, and Richard (Sam) De Silva. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1pm, at the Pearman Funeral Home. Interment of ashes will follow at St Joseph's Roman Catholic Cemetery. She was a loving Vava, Bisa Va and Granny B who will be missed by grandchildren: Tygre Hamilton (Mark), Jenna Shanks (Justin); Joshua Morehart (Leah), Jared and Travis Moen, Nathan, Justin, and Aaron Whitehouse. Bea's stepgrandchildren are Jordan, Tyler, Mercedes, Nilah De Silva and Jennifer Rego Souza; great-grandchildren are Johnathon, Lanna, Jagger, Jeremiah, and Malana. Bea was known for always having a smile on her face. PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME



