We sadly announce the passing of BELMIRA HUNT (NEE MONIZ), loving mother to Janet Moniz, Carlton Hunt and the late Arthur Botelho, sister to Eddie Moniz, Johnnie Moniz, Lydia Simons, in her 82nd year, of St. George's.She is Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Kimberley Botelho, Ryan Hunt, Justin Hunt, Shernelle Moniz and great- grandchildren, Tyzhun Moniz, Mateo Pascoe, Fredjuan Moniz, Zy'aree Moniz, Zinnaj Moniz, Amya Moniz.In accordance with her wishes, her ashes will be scattered privately.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019