Belmira Hunt

Guest Book
  • "Carlton and Family, our condolences on the loss of your..."
    - Roberta Tucker (Lee) & Family
  • "Janet, Carlton & Family, Our sincere condolences on the..."
    - Sheila Aguiar
  • "Janet, Carlton and your families so very sorry for your..."
    - Sally De Silva
Service Information
Bulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home
32 Mount Hill
Hamilton, Bermuda
HM AX
(441)-292-3320
Obituary

We sadly announce the passing of BELMIRA HUNT (NEE MONIZ), loving mother to Janet Moniz, Carlton Hunt and the late Arthur Botelho, sister to Eddie Moniz, Johnnie Moniz, Lydia Simons, in her 82nd year, of St. George's.She is Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Kimberley Botelho, Ryan Hunt, Justin Hunt, Shernelle Moniz and great- grandchildren, Tyzhun Moniz, Mateo Pascoe, Fredjuan Moniz, Zy'aree Moniz, Zinnaj Moniz, Amya Moniz.In accordance with her wishes, her ashes will be scattered privately.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.