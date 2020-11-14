BERESFORD "Berry" WESLEY HINSON CARIAH Sun Rise September 22, 1945 â€" Sunset October 24, 2020 Beresford was son of late Mary Elizabeth Cariah Foggo (nee Frates) and the late Wesley Hinson Cariah, Stepfather Winstein Foggo, Father of Kimkitta Cariah-Butler of Md, (Fred) and Blaize Burgess, grandfather to Cameron and Cyrus Butler, Ariana Fox, and Jazaari Burgess; Brother of Henry Darrell; Cousin: Noreena Vickers, Hattie Bean, Belinda Vickers (Stanley), Patrick and Hinson Bean, Wayman Cariah (Valeria), Juiette, Lillian, Rosebud and Henry Darrell, Valeta Fubler (Claude), Patrica, Gary, & Ricky Trimm, Stepsister Donna Campbell. Goddaughter: Crystal Caesar; Special Mentions: Gregory Jacobs, Preston Dill, Maryjane and Norbert Simmons, Karen Burgess Okoro, Sharman Marcus and Pat & Roger Lee. Funeral service was held November 12, 2020AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 14, 2020