We regret to announce the death of Bernell St.Clair Adams (AKA Slippery), in his 87th year, of Elizabeth Hills Park, Pembroke.He is survived by his children: Bernett Cox (Harold), Carolyn Paynter (Millard (AKA Percy)), JoAnn Caines (Vernon), Juanita Adams, Bernell Adams (AKA Rocki), and Maria Adams; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.Bernell is predeceased by his mother: Edna Ismay Adams (nee Richardson); father: William Theophilus Adams; daughter Kelly and brothers Llewelyn and Ralph.Due to the present circumstances, no public service will be held.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020
