WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF Bernell Trounsell John Martin, beloved husband of Marilyn Martin, son of the late Ewart Alric and Constance Oradell Martin (nee Robinson), loving father of Michael Richardson Martin (Tonya), Bernell (Junior) Richardson (Tricie), Kent Martin (Jackie), Kurt Martin (Yvette), Kris Martin, Dawn Cann (Alan) and Keisha Eve (Jonathan), brother of Noel Martin (Ella), Vernon (Apple) Martin and Ewart (Tino) Martin (deceased), Nolan Walker (Judy), Winston (Bummy) Martin, Patricia Barclay, Sharnette Raynor (deceased), Judy Martin, Lillian Hunt (David), Betty-Jean Butterfield (Kenny), Delores Martin and Cindy Liburd (Troy); aunts: Faye Ming deceased (Percy deceased), Wilma Masters (Charles deceased), Sheila Pyles-Simmons and Madelyn Lightbourne (Dudley deceased). SPECIAL FRIENDS: Friends 4 Ever: His beloved and deeply loved nieces, nephews, grands and great-grandchildren to numerous to mention.A Graveside service was held Thursday September 3, 2020 Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation



