We regret to announce the death of MRS. BERTIE MIRIAM DIANNE KING-STEEDE, of Huddersfield, England, (formally of White's Island, Paget), on September 6th, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Archibald and Miriam King, and beloved wife of the late David Steede, mother of Valvet Scott (Randolph), the late Pennie Steede-Khonje' (UK) (Dave), David Steede II (Ra'Shall), and Jay Steede (USA) (Serena). She was also grandmother to Takira Hollinsid, Lashay Hollinsid, Justin Steede (UK), Brittany Steede (UK), David Steede III, Summer Steede, Mikaila Steede (UK), Tacianna Steede â€" Khonje' (UK), Katelyn Steede (USA), and Kara Steede (USA), and great grandmother to Andre-Che'alay Hollinsid and Kypton-Acheun Hollinsid. She was also the sister of Leon King (USA) (Deceased), David King, Walter King (USA), Richard King, Myrnelle King and Emily Rosemarie Hollis, and several nieces, nephews, relatives and friendsA funeral service honoring her legacy will be held on September 29th, 2020, at the Huddersfield Seventh-day Adventist Church. There will also be a memorial service held on October 10th, at 6.00pm, at the Hamilton SDA Church. Please adhere to Covid restrictions, by wearing a mask, and practicing social distance.Flowers may be sent.



