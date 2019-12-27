A Home Going service for BETTY ANN LOUISE PIERRE, daughter of the late Ina Ianthia Smith (nee Dowling) (Clarence) and Dilton White; loving mother to Eardley Simons Jr., Marita Williams (Crenstant), Sekina Minors (Dion), Seika Bradshaw (Sheldon); sister to Virginia Dowling, Jean Outerbridge, Candace Burrows (Lee), Dawnette White (Gary), Lynette Barron, Sherly Sleeper, Chantel Wilson, Ruth Smith (deceased), Gary Dowling Sr (Dawn), Norman Dowling, Terrance Smith Sr, Floyd Swan, Arthur White, Dilton White Sr, Lynn White, Sheldon Murdock, Ross White, Lloyd (John) White and Anthony (Monk) Roberts in her 72nd year of Block 5, Apt. 3 Battery Road, St. David's will be held at St. Paul A.M.E. Church on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1.00pm.Interment will follow the service at St. John's Cemetery. Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Augustus Funeral Home on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 7.30 pm â€" 9.00pm also at St. Paul A.M.E. Church on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 12.00 pm â€" 12.55pm.Lovingly remembered by grandchildren Tashun Simons, Zahdai Simons, Dakari Minors, Amya Pierre, Fancie Bowen-Tucker, Sarai Minors and Shee Bradshaw; aunts Edna Davis, Gail Tucker-Gibbons; uncles James (Rollie) Dowling (Joeanne), Arthur (Pete) Dowling (Joanne) and Charles Dowling (Jeanette); great aunt Ethel Richardson; special nephew Aaron White; special friends Maxine Dunkley, Maxine Smith, Maxine Lowe, Maquita and Roddy Burchall, Peggy Burns, Esme Williams, Dexter Jones, Olivia Steede, Lena Smith, Naomi Crockwell, Post Office family and PLP Family. Betty-Ann was pre-deceased by aunts; Myra Durrant and Helen Dowling. Uncles; Robert Lee Sr(Brenda), Harold (Doc) Dowling, Calvin White Sr and Arthur (Sonny) White, also by special friends Sheila Simmons and Judith Darrell.AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME REGRETS TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF: - Betty Ann Louise Pierre.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019