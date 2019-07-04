A gathering in celebration of BEUNICE A.V. CROCKWELL'S life, wife of the late Mr Calvin C.D. Crockwell; beloved daughter of Mrs Shirley Brangman (nee Robinson), and the late Mr Albert Hunt; loving mother of Garrett Crockwell (Elaine), Nicole Crockwell and Kal-Lyn Crockwell; loving grandmother of Tauryn Whitter-Crockwell and Zae'ya Tucker-Crockwell, in her 70th year, of #39 Duck's Puddle Drive, Hamilton Parish CR 04, will be held FRIDAY EVENING, Clearwater Southside, St David's on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 6pm.AMIS Bermuda Crematory Service
Published in The Royal Gazette from July 4 to July 5, 2019