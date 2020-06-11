We regret to announce the passing of MR. BOBBY E. ROBINSON, son of the late Marion and Wesley Robinson, brother to Craig, Bervin, Ronnie, Susanne, Karen, Patrice, the late Gary and Carla Robinson, in his 70th year of 6 St. Monica's Road Pembroke East. A Private graveside service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Pembroke Parish Cemetery at 11.00am.Lovingly remembered by special friend: Leola Davis; numerous relatives and friends to mention.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on June 11, 2020