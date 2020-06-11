BOBBY E. ROBINSON

Guest Book
  • "To the Family, I send my deepest condolences to all of you..."
  • "To the entire Robinson family, please find comfort in..."
    - Lejay Minors
  • "To Leola and the Robinson family. Grief can be so hard, but..."
    - From Gus & Maxine Esnard
  • "So sad to hear of my former classmates passing. I will..."
    - Rev. Dr. Wendell O. E. Christopher, Sr.
  • "To Bervin, Susanne, Karen, Ronnie and the rest of the..."
Service Information
D.H. Augustus & Sons Funeral Home
5 Elliott Street
Hamilton, Bermuda
HM 10
(441)-292-5251
Obituary

We regret to announce the passing of MR. BOBBY E. ROBINSON, son of the late Marion and Wesley Robinson, brother to Craig, Bervin, Ronnie, Susanne, Karen, Patrice, the late Gary and Carla Robinson, in his 70th year of 6 St. Monica's Road Pembroke East. A Private graveside service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Pembroke Parish Cemetery at 11.00am.Lovingly remembered by special friend: Leola Davis; numerous relatives and friends to mention.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on June 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.