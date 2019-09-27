We regret to announce the passing of MRS BRENDA AUDREY WELLMAN 'Casa-Anglia' #5 Tribe Road, 1 Warwick WK 09, beloved wife of Ralph E. Wellman, daughter of the late George K.S. Butterfield and the late Miriam A.W. Butterfield (nee Wilkinson); beloved mother of Michael and Paul; grandmother of Nesta and Pjon; sister of Myron Butterfield. A service celebrating her life will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, Bright Temple AME Church at 2pm.Monday's Gazette will have further particulars.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019