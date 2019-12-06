Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Joy Rowse. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of BRENDA JOY ROWSE, beloved wife of John Rowse, daughter of the late William and Hilda Knights, mother of William (Tina) Rowse, Nick (Trish) Rowse and Susan Brisco (UK), in her 87th year, of Bostock Hill East, Paget.A service celebrating her life will be held at St Paul's Anglican Church, Paget on Tuesday December 10, 2019 at 2pm. Interment will follow at Wesley Methodist Cemetery, Cemetery Rd, Pembroke.THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC VIEWING.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Pals., 18 Point Finger Rd, Paget DV 04 or the SPCA Animal Shelter, 32 Valley Rd, Paget PG 05.She also leaves to cherish her memory her grandchildren: Jordan, Joshua, Alyssa, Vaughan and Eric Rowse and Jake and Chris Brisco (UK), her sister Jean Jones (UK) and brother John Knights (UK) and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention both here and abroad.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME



