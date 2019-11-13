We regret to announce the death of BRENDA LANA SMITH R af D (Dame), who passed away peacefully at her home in Bodmin, Cornwall recorded on October 14, 2019. She was in her 86 year. Brenda lived a full and active life which took her from England, to Bermuda, California, and back to England, a journey which witnessed dramatic life changes and along which she made wonderful and lasting friendships, the closest being with her special friend Christine Jorgensen. She leaves behind her close friends and a lifelong legacy of determined achievement.
Published in The Royal Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019