AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Brenda Marie Ming. A Home-Going service for BRENDA MARIE MING, daughter of the late Ashton and Olive Raynor, beloved wife of the late Dennis Strudy Eugene Ming, loving mother to Milton and Dean Ming, sister of the late Sandra Campbell, Winifred Raynor and Eugene "Chico" Raynor, in her 75th year, of #2 Deep Bay Lane, Pembroke West will be held at St Mark's Church, Smith's Parish, TODAY, Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11am.Interment will follow the service at St Mark's Cemetery.THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING.Lovingly remembered by aunts: Gloria Burch, Barbara Norford and Carolyn Brown; nieces: Sonia Ming, Gena Dixon, Tanya Jones and Donnell Crippen; nephews: Thomas (Timmy) Raynor, Kevin, Angelo and Antoine Jones and Bentley Gibbons; special mention to all the staff at KEMH, long- serving member of The BPSU and BPO.



