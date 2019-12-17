Brenda Muriel Playle

Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of MRS BRENDA MURIEL PLAYLE, wife of the late Harold Neasham Playle; daughter of the late Frederick and Charlotte Deaton (UK); loving sister of the late Pamela Hazeltine (Canada) and Joyce Deaton (UK), and beloved aunt of nieces Anne, Sandra and Jane Hazeltine (Canada), in her 82nd year, of Sound View Road, Somerset. The family will hold a private ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Pals, 18 Point Finger Rd, Paget, DV 04 would be appreciated.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Royal Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
