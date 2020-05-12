We regret to announce the death of BRIAN OLIVER (HOLLIS) RICHARDSON, beloved son of the late Berry Johnson and Audrey Ann Hollis and father of the late Perry Richardson, devoted husband of Merla Nario Richardson, and father of Marjorie "Miki" Caines Richardson, Jose Merlo Lavarias, John Karlo Lavarias, Roscel Melody Lavarias, and Earl Richardson in his 77th year of #3 Pindle Lane, Ferry Reach, St. George.A Private graveside service is being planned at a later date.ALPHA Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
Published in The Royal Gazette on May 12, 2020