BRIAN OLIVER (HOLLIS) RICHARDSON

Guest Book
  • "so sorry to hear of Brian,s passing many memories our..."
    - Marie Paynter
Service Information
Alpha Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
#18 Secretary Road
St. George, Bermuda
GE05
(441)-335-1958
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Obituary

We regret to announce the death of BRIAN OLIVER (HOLLIS) RICHARDSON, beloved son of the late Berry Johnson and Audrey Ann Hollis and father of the late Perry Richardson, devoted husband of Merla Nario Richardson, and father of Marjorie "Miki" Caines Richardson, Jose Merlo Lavarias, John Karlo Lavarias, Roscel Melody Lavarias, and Earl Richardson in his 77th year of #3 Pindle Lane, Ferry Reach, St. George.A Private graveside service is being planned at a later date.ALPHA Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
Published in The Royal Gazette on May 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.