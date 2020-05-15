Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRIAN OLIVER (HOLLIS) RICHARDSON. View Sign Obituary

A private graveside service for PILOT BRIAN OLIVER (HOLLIS) RICHARDSON beloved son of the late Audrey Sophia Hollis Richardson (Nyal Thomas) and Perry Oliver Johnson III, devoted father of the late Perry Richardson in his 77th year of #3 Pindle Lane, Ferry Reach, St. George GE01 was held today.Surviving are wife Merla Nario Richardson, children Majorie "Miki" Caines Richardson, Jose Merlo Lavarias, John Karlo Lavarias, Roscel Melody Lavarias, and Earl Richardson, his siblings Nyal David Thomas Richardson, Ann Geraldine Morris Richardson, Michaelle and Perry IIII (Darlene Ayres-) Johnson, He was uncle Brian to Anthony (Carman Burgess-) Richardson Damon, Nigel and Tina Smith , and Cheronka Townsend (Timothy) Zane Morris and great uncle to nieces Lynae Smith-DeRoza, Dalayha Smith-Williams and Layla Smith DeRoza, May Robinson. His oldest surviving cousin is Sherman (Bean) Hollis (Coleen "Pat"). Two of the younger male cousins in the family are Paul Kimble and Vernon ( Sandpaper) Jr.. There is one girl, surviving to representing the family of aunt Audrey's siblings Betsy (Spencer) Dunn, Cecilia Lynne (Hollis) Cann and Verna Hollis (Bubbles) Smith, mother-in-law Celerina Nario, Bruce Chapman, Nimfa Chapman, Nilda McNeese, Michael McNeese, special friends Phillip Smith, Wellington Dill, Winslow "Bronkie" Minors, Rudy Cann, Karen Dill, Barbara Bean, Kenyour Wales, his entire Marine & Ports family, Special Cousins Dana Bean, Verna (and Michael) Smith and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to Mention but all are loved and appreciated.ALPHA Memorial Chapel Funeral Home Published in The Royal Gazette on May 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Royal Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

