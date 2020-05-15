A private graveside service for PILOT BRIAN OLIVER (HOLLIS) RICHARDSON beloved son of the late Audrey Sophia Hollis Richardson (Nyal Thomas) and Perry Oliver Johnson III, devoted father of the late Perry Richardson in his 77th year of #3 Pindle Lane, Ferry Reach, St. George GE01 was held today.Surviving are wife Merla Nario Richardson, children Majorie "Miki" Caines Richardson, Jose Merlo Lavarias, John Karlo Lavarias, Roscel Melody Lavarias, and Earl Richardson, his siblings Nyal David Thomas Richardson, Ann Geraldine Morris Richardson, Michaelle and Perry IIII (Darlene Ayres-) Johnson, He was uncle Brian to Anthony (Carman Burgess-) Richardson Damon, Nigel and Tina Smith, and Cheronka Townsend (Timothy) Zane Morris and great uncle to nieces Lynae Smith-DeRoza, Dalayha Smith-Williams and Layla Smith DeRoza, May Robinson. His oldest surviving cousin is Sherman (Bean) Hollis (Coleen "Pat"). Two of the younger male cousins in the family are Paul Kimble and Vernon ( Sandpaper) Jr.. There is one girl, surviving to representing the family of aunt Audrey's siblings Betsy (Spencer) Dunn, Cecilia Lynne (Hollis) Cann and Verna Hollis (Bubbles) Smith, mother-in-law Celerina Nario, Bruce Chapman, Nimfa Chapman, Nilda McNeese, Michael McNeese, special friends Phillip Smith, Wellington Dill, Winslow "Bronkie" Minors, Rudy Cann, Karen Dill, Barbara Bean, Kenyour Wales, his entire Marine & Ports family, Special Cousins Dana Bean, Verna (and Michael) Smith and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to Mention but all are loved and appreciated.ALPHA Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
Published in The Royal Gazette on May 15, 2020