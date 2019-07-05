We regret to announce the passing of BRUEY O. "BIDDY" BYRON, beloved mother of Franklyn "Frankie" Byron, daughter of the late Franklyn and the late Gwineth Byron (nee Robinson); aunt of Rev Dr Jahkimmo Franklyn Smith (wife Rev Lashonna Smith), in her 88th year, of 10 Rockywold Road, Sandys SB 03. A service celebrating her life will be held at Bright Temple AME Church on Friday, July 12 at 11am. Further particulars will be announced.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 5, 2019