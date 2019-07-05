Bruey O. "Biddy" Byron

Obituary

We regret to announce the passing of BRUEY O. "BIDDY" BYRON, beloved mother of Franklyn "Frankie" Byron, daughter of the late Franklyn and the late Gwineth Byron (nee Robinson); aunt of Rev Dr Jahkimmo Franklyn Smith (wife Rev Lashonna Smith), in her 88th year, of 10 Rockywold Road, Sandys SB 03. A service celebrating her life will be held at Bright Temple AME Church on Friday, July 12 at 11am. Further particulars will be announced.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 5, 2019
