WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF:- BYRAN GEORGE EUGENE (BUTCH) WILLIAMS, son of Alelia and the late George Williams, loving father to Jason Williams (Karen), Bry-Letha Williams and Sharika Warren, brother to Gary and Benjamin Williams, Linda-Lee (Ahnavah) Boyd (Thomas) and the late Charles Williams, in his 70th year of 2 South Avenue, Southampton.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 16, 2020