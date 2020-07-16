BYRAN GEORGE EUGENE "BUTCH" WILLIAMS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BYRAN GEORGE EUGENE "BUTCH" WILLIAMS.
Service Information
D.H. Augustus & Sons Funeral Home
5 Elliott Street
Hamilton, Bermuda
HM 10
(441)-292-5251
Obituary

WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF:- BYRAN GEORGE EUGENE (BUTCH) WILLIAMS, son of Alelia and the late George Williams, loving father to Jason Williams (Karen), Bry-Letha Williams and Sharika Warren, brother to Gary and Benjamin Williams, Linda-Lee (Ahnavah) Boyd (Thomas) and the late Charles Williams, in his 70th year of 2 South Avenue, Southampton.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.