Calvin James McDonald Smith, on Friday evening, August 21, 2020. Mr. Calvin James McDonald Smith, loving husband to Jeannine and father of two sons, Christopher (Charmaine) and Steven (Miriam), died peacefully at the age of 87.Calvin, born on July 07, 1933 in Tuckers Town, Bermuda, was preceded in death by his father, Maxwell Pearman, and mother, Ruth Luclair Burgess (née Smith) and step-father, Floyd Burgess.A Memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 28, 2020