It is with great sadness that we announce the death of MR. CALVIN MACDOWELL WALES who passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in the Philippines at age 73. Son of the late Arthur L. Simons and Hazel I. Wales; survived by children: Calvina Guishard (James), Bettina Furqan (Omar), and Princess Wales; grandchildren: Chayah Guishard, Israel and Jermiah Furqan; brothers: Arthur Wales (Genevieve), Steve Wales (Maralyn), Rev. D'Wain Wales (Deborah), Robert Simons (Marlene), Albert Simons; sisters: Kathleen Ann Crump, Sharon Minors (Errol), Lynn Wales-Jefferson (Calvin), Kanyour Wales (Phillip), Arthurnette LeRoyce Wales-Kyler. Calvin is predeceased by brothers: Winslow, Claude, Herbie, Edward Wales; sisters: Myrtle Wales-Smith, Claudette Wales-Green. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Published in The Royal Gazette on May 1, 2020