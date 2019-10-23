AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of MR CARLTON PARNELL EMERY, beloved husband of Nateisha Bowen-Emery; son of the late Carlton (Kimball) Simmons and Carole Judy Emery; loving father to Duboney Hannan and Destiny Emery; brother to Leon Emery, Carlton Simmons Jr, Moira Frankson, Anika Smith, Kimberlee Mack and Sherleeta Talbot, in his 47th year, of #13 Brunswick Street, Hamilton. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019