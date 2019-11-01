AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Carlton Parnell O'neil Emery. A funeral service celebrating the life of CARLTON PARNELL O'NEIL EMERY, loving husband of Nateisha Bowen-Emery, father of Duboney "Dana" and Destiny; son of Carol Judy Emery and the late Carlton "Kimball" Simmons, Brother to Leon Emery "Tsadoke Ben Israel" (Avakar), Carlton Simmons, Jr, Moira Frankson (nee Emery) (Fabian), Anika Smith, Kimberlee Mack, Sherleeta Talbot (Jibreel), Tametia Emery, in his 47th year, of #13 Brunswick Street, Hamilton, will be held at Hamilton SDA Church, King Street, Hamilton on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2pm.Interment will follow the service at Pembroke Parish Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends of Hospice & PALS. Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Augustus Funeral Home on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 7.30 pm â€" 9pm ONLY.Lovingly remembered by step-mother: Sherma Simmons; father-in-law: Peter Bowen, mother-in-law: Karlene "Elizabeth" Vincent; sister-in-law: Suzett Irving; brother-in-law: Albert Timberlake; aunts: Iris Emery, Betty Nusum (Shirley), Thelma Dill, Shirley Dill (Hank), Dorothy Middleton, Wendy Emery, Claire Lightbourne, Marsha Emery, Esther Bascome, Eleanor "Tutti" Dunlop, Sherrie Bucci, Rhonda Gilbert (Stephen); uncles: Gilbert (Seleata), Stephen "Jimmy" (Darlene) Emery, Robert (Faith), Gene (Lynn), Stacy (Jaci) Gilbert, Myron Smith, Leon "Johnny" Trott; godmother: MaryAnn Collis; special friends: Sean Simons, James Gilbert; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and godchildren too many to mention.CARLTON EMERY was predeceased by: brother-in-law: Ian Irving; uncles: Raymond and Reginald Emery.Colours may be worn.
Published in The Royal Gazette from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019