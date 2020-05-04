It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. CARLTON WILFRED ARTHUR LOWE, son of the late Ivy and George Lowe, husband of Barbara-Ann Bean-Lowe, loving father of Carla and Garrett Lowe, in his 72nd year of #7 Riviera Estate, Southampton. Also surviving are grandchildren Elijah Lowe-Anderson, Rajay Lowe-Francis and Bailey Hendrickson-Lowe; brothers Mallory, Leslie (Wilma), Randolph (Deborah), Robert (Maxine), Winslow (Bronkie) Minors (brother-in-law); sisters Annie and Carolann, Brenda Mungal (sister-in-law); predeceased by brothers Sinclair (Balerie), Sidney (Lorraine), Willard (Mary), Stanley (Edwena), Edison (Maurline), Benjamin; sister Hattie Ingham (Gladwin deceased), Reginald, Bernard, Ivy and Victor; special cousins Bill Scott and Lloyd Scott; god children Alyssa Mackay, Donnesha Gardner, Jason Raynor; special friends David Masters, Leslie and Kay Collins, Barklay Carmichael, Stanley Wilson, Charles Williams and Alwyn Savory (deceased), aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, The Serenity Gardens Family, relatives and friends too numerous to mention.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on May 4, 2020