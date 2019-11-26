Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmela De Silva. View Sign Obituary

A funeral Mass celebrating the life of CARMELA "CARRIE" DE SILVA, beloved wife of the late Matthew De Silva, and loving mother of Virginia and Heather De Silva, in her 98th year, of Sylvia Richardson Care Facility, St. George's and formerly of 21 Southcourt Ave., Paget, PG 06, will be held at St Theresa's Cathedral on Wednesday, November 27, at 3pm. Interment will follow at Holy Calvary Cemetery, Devonshire.Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Bulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 26, from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sylvia Richardson Care Facility (Recreation Department) directly in cash or c/o HSBC Account # 003-060050-011 or the St. Vincent De Paul Society Account # 2000-6060-476711-100.She is lovingly remembered by brother-in-law Ronald (late sister-in-law Dorothy), sisters-in-law Gloria, Emily (Logan) and Mary; nieces Diane, Thea, Tara (Arthur), Loretta, Carol, Patricia, Karen and Krystle; nephews John, Martin "Butch" (Hyacinthe) and Jeffrey. She will be sadly missed by other relatives and friends in Bermuda, the US and Italy. She was predeceased by her parents Domenico and Libera Santoro and sisters Elizabeth (John), Phyllis and Mary. She will also be missed by her fellow Admiralty House Senior Islanders Club members and the Sylvia Richardson Care Facility Family. Colours may be worn.Condolences may be shared through



