Carol Ann DavisIt is regretfully announced that Carol Ann Davis of Saskatchewan, Canada passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020 in her 79th year. She was the loving mother to Mason Davis, Darla Davis, and Nicole (Axel) Smith and cherished grandmother to Trina Davis-Williams (Gervel Seymour), Jasmine Ann Davis, Christopher Shiferaw, and Mason Connor Weller-Davis, great-grandchildren K'ah Seymour, Kazai Seymour, and Saige Rea Smith. Special extended family Rankin Davis, Robert Davis, Ranica James and Johnathan Davis. A memorial will be held celebrating her life, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Peace Lutheran Church at 5pm. Please wear masks and adhere to physical distancing guidelines.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 13, 2020