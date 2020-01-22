BLACK â€" (NEE YOUNG) CAROL MAYOR, formerly of Bermuda, died peacefully on January 11, 2020, aged 75 years.Sadly missed by brothers Reid and Ward and their families, sons Christopher (Mary Lou) and James, grandchildren Megan, Emma and Lauren, and many dear friends. Funeral Service to be held at Chilterns Crematorium, Amersham, Bucks, UK, on Wednesday, January 22, at 1.45pm. Reception to follow. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Wright Funeral Services. 01494 863101.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020