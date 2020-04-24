We regret to announce the passing of Mrs Carol Laverne Hall (nee Samuels), beloved wife of Cyril G.R. Hall, daughter of the late Lucille Chase, loving mother to Stephen Hall and Marisa Stones, sister to Janine and Theresa Chase, the late Andre and the late Derek Chase, grandmother of Alegna and Aaliyah Hall, Liam and SÃ©amus Stones, in her 70th year, of 1 My Lords Bay Drive, Hamilton Parish. A memorial service will be held at a later date.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 24, 2020