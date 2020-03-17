WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF Carol Lynette Furbert nee Smith, beloved wife of Ross Furbert, daughter of the late Godfrey and Winfred Smith, loving mother to Rolisa Camille, Recquel (Chayce) and Ranae' Furbert (Umdae), Nicole Walker (OJ), Andrew Smith (Marlon), Dupre Wilmont, Eugene Walker (Vonetta), sister to Olive Focke' (Manfred Sr.), Linda Stroble (Rudolf Sr.), Sonia Astwood, Michael Steede (Paula), Mario Smith, the late Winifred Burgess, Godfrey Kent Smith, Edgar Smith, in her 71st year of 8 Park Road, St. Georges.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 17, 2020