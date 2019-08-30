Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Marie Saunders. View Sign Obituary

A memorial celebration for Carol Marie Saunders, daughter of the late Josephine Emily Saunders and the late Abraham Gardner, in her 72nd year, of # 10 Random Lane, Khyber Pass, Warwick, will be held at the Hamilton Seventh- day Adventist Church, King Street Hamilton, Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 3pm.Interment of Carol's ashes will follow at Christ Church, Devonshire Cemetery. Flowers may be sent. If desired, donations may be made in her memory to the Hamilton Seventh-day Adventist Youth Programme. Carol leaves to mourn her sister: Gloria Gardner; her nieces: Judith, Gloria-Jean, Sheron, Doreen and Kim Gardner and their families Saunders family; favourite cousins: Lois (Kiddie) Dill, Florence (Consie) Ming (deceased) and her family, Verna Bullock (Luscious) â€" (USA), Sherma (Jack) Calder, Veronica (Ronnie) Zuill, Rudolph (Perry), John, Robert (Beverly), Edward (Butch) and Brenda and Dennis, Garline Butterfield, Ronald and Carlton Saunders, Roslyn, Iselda, Yvette, Wayne, Mermagene and Cheryl and their families; special friends: Sandra Dill, Marlene Madden, Brenda Harris-Burchall, Verna Dickinson and the Sabbath Luncheon Group; special god-children: Malacia and Ricardo Madden and Zuri



Carol was predeceased by her sister: Myrtle Saunders; niece: Sherlyn Saunders; great-nephew: Javon Gardner and cousins: Florence (Consie) Ming and Elroy Dill.The family asks that colours be worn in celebration of Carol's life.

