We regret to announce the passing of MISS CAROLE LOUISE BENJAMIN, beloved mother to Gail Parker and Gary Benjamin, and daughter of the late George Benjamin and Edith Benjamin, in her 78th year, of #1 Tribe Road #2, Sandys MA 03.A service celebrating her life is being planned for Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Vernon Temple AME Church, Southampton.Visitation: Relatives and friends may pay their last respects on Wednesday December 4, 2019 at Pearman Funeral Home, 128 Somerset Road, Sandys from 7.30 â€" 9pm. Further details will be announced in the Gazette on December 4.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019