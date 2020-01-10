AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of CAROLYN BRENDA-LEE ZUILL COSBY.It is with deep sorrow that we regret to inform you of the passing of our beloved Carolyn Brenda-lee Zuill Cosby, of Phildelphia PA, which occurred Sunday January 5, 2020. A funeral service will be held Saturday January 11, 2020, at Star of Hope Baptist Chruch, Philadelphia PA. Fondly remembered by Alfred Calvert (Kelly) Zuill, Adulcie Zuill, Belthea Pringle, family and friends in Bermuda. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020