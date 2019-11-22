Cecil Eugene White

Guest Book
Service Information
D.H. Augustus & Sons Funeral Home
5 Elliott Street
Hamilton, Bermuda
HM 10
(441)-292-5251
Obituary

AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of MR CECIL EUGENE WHITE, beloved husband to Brenda White, son of the late Marion White and Bernard Basden, father to Anthony and Allan White, mother of the children Clarabell White, stepdaughter Raquel Wilkinson, brother to Kim White (Chrissy), Pete Peterson (Effie), Richard (Sheila), Colin (Beverley) and Trevor Basden, Patricia Trott (Ed), Meredith Terry (Pinky), Oreann White and Pearlette Basden, in his 73rd year, of 6 Princess Estate, Pembroke. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019
