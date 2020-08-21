The family regrets to announce the passing of CECIL GEORGE SMITH, M.M., MBE. Cecil was 85 years old, one of three siblings of the late Christopher and Pauline Smith, and husband to the late Avery Smith. He leaves his beloved daughter Renee and son-in-law Jeffrey Lewis; grandchildren Jasmine and Kyle Brunson, Jeff II and Bryan Lewis; Brother John Smith (Marilyn); sister the late Ruth Dill (Howard); in-laws: the late Greta Jones, Sheila Manderson (Neville), Madree Orridge (John); uncle to the late Lawrence Dill (Karen), Presiding Elder Howard Dill (Rev. Dr. Emilygail), Herman Dill (Dana), Clay Smith (Roseanne), Darren Smith (Laverne) Cynthia Cummings (Richard), Jeneba O'Connor (Steve) and Astrid Jones; godfather to Johnny Walker, Mark Wilson, and Clay Smith. Also, affectionately remembered and loved by his numerous great nieces and nephews, cousins, family and special friends.His celebration of life and home going service will be held at Christ Church in Devonshire at 1pm on Monday, August 24. Masks and physical distancing will be mandatory. The internment will be at St. John's Cemetery in Pembroke, immediately following the home going service.. Colors may be worn, and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lefroy House Care Community. Family and friends may pay their last respects at the D.H. Augustus Funeral Home on Sunday August 23 from 7 - 8 pm or at the Old Devonshire Church across from Christ Church on Monday August 24 from 11.45am to 12.45pm. In line with Covid-19 guidelines, masks and physical distancing must be upheld and we ask that visitors not congregate inside of the building following the viewing. Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2020