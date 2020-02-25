WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF MRS CECILIA FURBERT (RATTERAY), loving wife of Webster Eugene Furbert; beloved mother of Myron Furbert (Tina Furbert), Wendell Furbert (Corliss Furbert), Brian Furbert (Ruby Furbert), Gloria Burgess (nee Furbert), (Rev. Milton Burgess); daughter of the late William and Albertha Gibson (nee Ratteray), in her 88th year of #27 My Lords Bay Lane Hamilton Parish.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020