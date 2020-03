Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CECILIA FURBERT. View Sign Obituary

WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF Cecilia Ratteray Furbert. A home-going service celebrating the life of Cecilia Ratteray Furbert (Gibson), loving wife to Webster Eugene Furbert, in her 88th year will be held at Crawl Gospel Hall, Hamilton Parish on Saturday March 7, 2020 at 2 pm.Internment will follow at Holy Trinity Church, Hamilton Parish. Relatives may pay their last respects at Augustus Memorial Chapel on Friday March 6, 2020 from 7.30 pm - 9 pm also at Crawl Gospel Hall, Hamilton Parish on Saturday March 7, 2020 from 1 pm â€" 1.50 pm.Cecilia is lovingly remembered by her children: Gloria Burgess (Rev. Dr. Milton), Myron (Tina), Wendell (Corliss) and Brian (Ruby); grandchildren: Carmen Furbert, Rasheeda Burgess, Kamila Banks (Lafael), Zarah Parris (Nicholas), Amanda Furbert, Phylicia Furbert, Rita Furbert and Persis Furbert; nieces: Brenda Astwood (Arnold), Charlotte Pearman, Pastor Lynette Rayner (Ashton), Heather Doars (Delbert), Romelle Warner (Dr. Wilbert); special great niece: Johnette McNeil (Kevin); nephews: Charles Gibson (Glenda), Bernell Gibson (Wanda), Michael Furbert, Andrew (Mellonie), Gregory (Michelle), Angelo, Donald (Tonya), Stephen, Gavin (Jamilah), James Guishard (Calvina) and Johnathan Guishard; brother-in-law: Roy Furbert (Mabel); sisters-in-law: Eloise Furbert, Dr. Juanita Guishard-Packwood (Gladwin) and many other family members and friends, here and



