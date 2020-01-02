Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cedelle Albina Prudence Fraser. View Sign Obituary

AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Mrs Cedelle Albina Prudence Fraser, daughter of the late Jonathan Ezekiel "Ziggy" Edness and the late Elizabeth "Ruth" Jenevieve Dill, wife of the late Bertram Nathaniel Fraser Sr, loving mother to Gary Dublin (Janet), Kenneth Dublin (Dawn), Bertram Fraser (Lovitta), Beverly Tavares (Richard), Lauretta Stoneham (Wayne), sister to the late Rudolph "Shot" Dill, late Travis Dill, late Dorothy Smith /Darrell, late Edna Brangman and adopted sister the late Diane Peterson, of "Wisdom Manor", 121 North Shore Road, Pembroke, will be held at St Johns Anglican Church, Pembroke on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 1 pm. Interment will follow the service at St Johns Cemetery Pembroke. Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Augustus Funeral Home on Thursday January 2nd from 7.30pm – 9 pm also at Augustus Funeral Home Friday January 3rd from 12 noon to 12.45pm.Lovingly remembered by grand-children: Jonathan "Sam" Grant, Kershun Dublin, Kamion Dublin (Kenneth), Dameka Dublin, Denyelle Dublin-Swan (Beverly), Ezekiel "Ziggy" Stoneham (Lauretta), Cherie Allen, Kaleo Place, Isaiah Fraser (Bertram); great-grandchildren: Eliyah, Shakela, Tashuna, Kamion Jr, Kimora, Imani, Jada, Jaedan, Ava, Karizma, Dameko; nieces: Laverne Dill, Sharon Robinson, Deborah Turner (Dill), Ruthann Pitter, late David Darrell (Darrell), Brenton, Caro Peterson; late aunt: Murtle Butterfield and late uncle Ivan "Skipper" Dill, godchildren: Ruthann Pitter, Sheila Dickinson, Mark Wade, Stuart Crockwell; special friends: Dill family, Edness family, Butterfield family, Douglas family, Allen family, Pearman family, Foggo family, Winnola DeShields, Olivia Simmons, Clarence "Stoker" Smith, Anthony and the late Sadie Young, Yvonne Dawson, and numerous friends, family and collegues. Many thanks to Dr Brent Williams and Dr Edgar Griffth and the Hope Health Care Team. Published in The Royal Gazette from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020

