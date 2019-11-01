Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Dr. Charles A. Swan. View Sign Obituary

AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of REV DR CHARLES A. SWAN, of Don Mills, Toronto, formerly Bermuda. The son of the late Marcus and Ismay Swan The Memorial Service will be held at Grace Methodist Church, North Shore, Pembroke East on Thursday November 7, 2019 at 2pm. Interment to follow at Somerset Methodist Church Cemetery Charles leaves to cherish his memory brothers: Dawson Swan and Gerald Simons (Sheila)sisters: Greta Edness (Raymond) of New Jersey, Marion Cole (Otha) of Baltimore, Esther Bean (Dr Gerard) and Valerie Dill (Carlton, Pepe), sisters-in-law: Lucille Swan and Vinola Swan, fourteen (14) nieces and nine (9) nephews, great-nieces seven (7) great-nephews (11).Very special care giver/god-daughter and special friend Edeva Smith of Toronto; predeceased by his sister Joan Dickerson, brothers: Dr.Beresford Swan and Alex Swan.Special cousins: Gerald/Izola Harvey, Madge Daniels, May Smith, Carl Pringle, Victoria Daulphin, Oda Mallory, Dorothy Morrissey and Bishop Ewen Ratteray.Special friends Edward Smith and Barbra Hartley of Toronto, Muriel Patrick and Richard Acquaa-Harrison of Ghana, Lynne Philips, Elizabeth Isaac, Uriel Talbot, Bill Roberts and Grace Methodist Church Family, numerous relatives and friends. Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019

