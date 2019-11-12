CHARLES E. "SCRATCHIE" LAWRENCE

Obituary

It is with sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of CHARLES E. "SCRATCHIE" LAWRENCE. "Scratchie" of 13 Princess Estate, Pembroke West HM 04 (Westmeath) was the owner/operator of Scratchie's Barbershop on Angle Street, former Medic of Devonshire Cougars, Life member of Leopards Club and beloved husband of Gloria E. Lawrence (deceased) a long-time employee of Gibbons Company.Funeral arrangements will be announced soon.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bm Bulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019
