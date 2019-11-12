It is with sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of CHARLES E. "SCRATCHIE" LAWRENCE. "Scratchie" of 13 Princess Estate, Pembroke West HM 04 (Westmeath) was the owner/operator of Scratchie's Barbershop on Angle Street, former Medic of Devonshire Cougars, Life member of Leopards Club and beloved husband of Gloria E. Lawrence (deceased) a long-time employee of Gibbons Company.Funeral arrangements will be announced soon.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bm Bulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019