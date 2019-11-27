Celebration Of Life and Homegoing Service for Charles Earston 'Scratchie' Lawrence December 21, 1923 - November 7, 2019Children: Roderick Scott, Wayne Scott (Sharon, daughter-in-law)Grandchildren: Rev. Shayne Scott (Vanessa), Shannon ScottGreat-Grandchildren: Nesha Scott, Malachi Scott, Josiah ScottSiblings: Oriel Peterson, Cynthia Thomas, Carolyn Robinson (deceased) (Arnold), Thelma Smy (Peter deceased), Winifred Smith (Gary deceased), Illy's Davis (Hilton), Jacklyn Joell (Rev. Darius), Gerald Lawrence (Shirley), Frederick Lawrence (Joycelyn), David Lawrence (deceased), (Joyce deceased), Ronald Lawrence (deceased) Hilda 'Baby' WolfeSpecial Nephew: Sandy ThomasNumerous Nieces and Nephews Special Friend and Long Time Assistant: Theodosia Lambert Special Friend: Roddy NesbethKenneth Richardson (brother-in-law, Brenda), Jackie Tyler (sister-in-law)Devonshire Rec. Cougars and Colts Family, Leopard's Club Family, Angle Street Family, Bermuda Regiment Family, D.H. Augustus Family. Numerous friends to mention.A CELEBRATION OF LIFE FOR CHARLES EARSTON "SCRATCHIE" LAWRENCE WILL TAKE PLACE ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28th, 2019 AT DEVONSHIRE RECREATIONAL CLUB (LOWER HALL) FROM 7PM TO 9PM. PLEASE JOIN US AS WE REFLECT ON HIS LIFE.LOVINGLY SUBMITTED BY: THE LAWRENCE AND SCOTT FAMILY
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019