Charles Edward "Bubba" Joynes - Born November 29th, 1957 and passed August 16th, 2020 in Jackson Tennessee, USA.The Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held on Friday August 28th at 10am EST at the Chattanooga National Cemetery for family and close friends. Public visitation and Family Hour will be Saturday August 29th from 2.00-6.00pm EST at John P Franklin Funeral Home. More details to come for Family Hour and Kappa Fraternity Service.Lovingly submitted by the family
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 27, 2020