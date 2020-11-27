Charles Henry Eugene 'Geni Bwoy' 'Broke Pocket' EberlyOctober 4th 1972 â€" November 12th 2020It is with great sadness that we announce the death of CHARLES HENRY EUGENE 'GENI BWOY' 'BROKE POCKET' EBERLY, beloved husband of Mellisah Eberly, son of Sandra M Eberly, the late Leslie 'Bird' and Edna E. Dill 'Meme', loving father of Anthony 'Jay' Gutzmore, Narjunae and Zendia Eberly, and brother of Clara (Mark) Belgrave, Donna Pitcher, Michael (Nina) Eberly, Tina Bremar (Mel Bulford), Lisa (Graham) Watts, Rodney (Katrina) Caines, Dorlene 'Doll' (Kelvin) Cruikshank, Lizabeth and Veronica Dill and Marcel (Julie) Dill in his 49th year of Bob's Valley Lane, Sandys.A service celebrating his life will be held at Malabar Field on Saturday November 28th 2020 at 12.00noon. A viewing will be held at the Pearman Funeral Home on Friday evening from 7.30pm to 9.00pm.Flowers may be sent. Please adhere to Government Regulations regarding the use of face masks, physical distancing and numbers of attendees for both the viewing and the service. He also leaves to cherish his memory numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews and godchildren, special friends Kevin Bradshaw, Kenneth Basden, Trevour Lindsay, Anthoine 'Biscuit' Darrell, Anthony 'Heads' Brangman and family and others too numerous to mention, 21 Jump Street, Dockyardians, Terceira Rubis Gas Station family, mother-in-law Jeneze Powell, father-in-law Gerald Hylton, sister-in-law K C Hylton, brother-in-law Owen 'Raw' Hylton, Eric Foster 'Mr Rick' and Everald 'Haggy' Barker in Jamaica and so many other friends and family both here and abroad.He was predeceased by grandparents Phyllis and Manuel Lema; uncle Henry 'Puss' Wheatly, brothers Samuel, Leslie 'Toe' and Leonard 'Lenny' Dill, and nephew H Eugene 'E J' Dill.Bright colors and jeans may be worn.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 27, 2020