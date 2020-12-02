CHARLES HENRY GIBBONS

Service Information
Amis Memorial Chapel
8 Khyber Pass
Warwick, Bermuda
WK 03
(441)-236-0155
Obituary

We regret to announce the passing of CHARLES HENRY GIBBONS in Florida formerly of Bermuda, beloved son of the late George and the late Cecily Gibbons (Postlethwaite); loving father of Gregory, Glenn and Gerlinda Gibbons, Gail Caldwell and the late Gabriella Gibbons. He will be sadly missed by brothers: Ivan and Robert Gibbons; grandchildren: Yaequita Gibbons, Glen and Sapphire Smith, Gabrielle, Jayda and Johanna Caldwell and Mia Ford; great grandchildren: Amari McCutchen and Tarik Dean; sisters-in-law: Joan, Loretta and Lucie Gibbons and special caring helpers Eloise Dean, Evelyn Ruff and Delores Cochren. He was predeceased by siblings Lionel, Ray, and Basil Gibbons, Ismay Johnson and Myrtle Zuill.A memorial service will be held at a later date.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Dec. 2, 2020
