We regret to announce the death of Charles Herbert Every 'Young Sparrow' in his 71st year.A private family graveside service was held at Holy Calvary Cemetery, Devonshire, on Wednesday April 1, 2020.In lieu of flowers, donations in Herbie's memory may be made to the Salvation Army at 76 Robert's Ave., Devonshire HM 15 or online to HSBC Bank Bermuda Acct: #010202539001He is survived by his brothers Vernon Every and Family, John Every and Family; sister Gladys Wild and Family, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Special thanks to the Doctors and Nurses of King Edward Vll Memorial Hospital Gordon Ward and special Caregivers; his late sister Yvonne, Sammy, Barbara, Tamara, Gladys and Wendy.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 2, 2020