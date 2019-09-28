Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Lawrence Grant. View Sign Obituary

We regret to announce the passing of CHARLES LAWRENCE GRANT of Bermuda and Salem, Mass, born in Roxbury, Boston on November 15, 1938. Beloved husband of Dorea L ( nee Cannonier ) Grant and the late Angela ( nee Tarello) Grant. Loving father of Lisa M Brosnahan (Danny). Lauren K Grant (Robert Voto, companion) Leslie McCarthy (Dennis) Lana M Vatalara, all of Massachusetts; stepchildren Renee Wallace-Mayer (Thomas) and Eric Wallace (Martha) of Bermuda; brother of Elizabeth Denehy (Tim) and the late Gerald and Glenn Grant; sister-in-law of Gertie Barker and brother-in-law's Edwin (Cheryl) and George (Candice) Cannonier and the late Legay Cannonier. Cherished grandfather of Ryan, Frank, Sean, John,Jake, Eric and Hunter. Loving POPPOP of Kai, Svana, Ava, Eric, Zack, Maxwell, and James.Beloved nieces and and nephews in Bermuda and Massachusetts too numerous to mention.A Service celebrating his life will be held on September 29 in Melrose Massachusetts.



