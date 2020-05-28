We regret to announce the death of CHARLES LENNARD MELVIN WILLIAMS son of the late Kana Spence and Norma Outerbridge, brother of the late Carlton "Collie" Williams, Veronica "Smoochie" Williams, father of Shay, Cory, and Haley Williams, brother of Tammie Bremar, Ricky "Fish", Andre "Chunka", Norma-Jean Outerbridge, Wendy Brangman and Lori Hill. A graveside service is being planned for Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020.Further particulars will be announced later.ALPHA Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
Published in The Royal Gazette on May 28, 2020